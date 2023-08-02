Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

AGG traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.79. 8,810,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,510. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.66.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

