Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 994 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $266,737,000 after purchasing an additional 386,716 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,871,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,088,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,577. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

