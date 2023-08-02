Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,059 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 86.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

EL stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.56. 1,326,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.90 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

