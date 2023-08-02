Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,466 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. 5,482,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,409. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

