Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,512,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average is $162.39.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

