Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,720 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. 543,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,686. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.