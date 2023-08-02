Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 24,301 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 119.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFVA. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of VFVA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. 331,295 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $662.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

