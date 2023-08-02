Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 20,019 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 170,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.40. 4,553,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

