Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $2.73 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Pinterest makes up 5.1% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 267,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 702.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 326,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 286,193 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.28.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 627,375 shares of company stock worth $16,179,918. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,794,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,679,703. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

