Analyzing Diversey (DSEY) and The Competition

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Free Report) is one of 61 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Diversey to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Diversey and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversey -6.56% 12.53% 2.00% Diversey Competitors -2.65% -12.81% 3.06%

Volatility & Risk

Diversey has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversey’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

94.4% of Diversey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Diversey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diversey and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversey 1 10 0 0 1.91 Diversey Competitors 213 1001 1667 68 2.54

Diversey presently has a consensus price target of $7.57, indicating a potential downside of 9.81%. As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 80.44%. Given Diversey’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diversey has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversey and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diversey $2.77 billion -$169.30 million -14.47 Diversey Competitors $675.54 million $15.35 million 326.53

Diversey has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Diversey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Diversey competitors beat Diversey on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. This segment serves customers in the healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. The Food & Beverage segment provides a range of products, solutions, equipment, and machines, such as chemical products, engineering and equipment solutions, knowledge-based services, training through its Diversey Hygiene Academy, and water treatment. This segment serves customers in the brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As of July 5, 2023, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Solenis LLC.

