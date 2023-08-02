Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 2nd (ARBB, BA, BTA, COA, EDV, IPO, MKS, NXT, VAST, VMUK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 2nd:

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.93) price target on the stock.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,800 ($35.95) price target on the stock.

IP Group (LON:IPO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 133 ($1.71) target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vast Resources (LON:VAST) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,430 ($31.20) price target on the stock.

