Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $99.82

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

