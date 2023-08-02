Analysts Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target at $5.75

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SELB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

