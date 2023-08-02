Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $97.03

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

