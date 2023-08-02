Analysts Set Expectations for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a report released on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

IAS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

NASDAQ IAS opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $66,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,761,090 shares of company stock worth $267,848,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,053 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 416,319 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.