Analysts Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) PT at $98.86

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEN. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 115.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 3,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DEN opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35. Denbury has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.63.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

