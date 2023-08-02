Analysts Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Target Price at $6.95

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Baozun alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Baozun by 66.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Baozun has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $9.44.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.89 million for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

(Get Free Report

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.