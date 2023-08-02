AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 111,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPG opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

AmpliTech Group ( NASDAQ:AMPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

