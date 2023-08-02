Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.53 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.53 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. 1,087,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,859. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $405,450. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

