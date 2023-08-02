Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.53 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.98. 495,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $76,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $405,450. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 862,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $9,838,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 179.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 368,908 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

