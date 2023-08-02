Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $565,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $150.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day moving average is $147.52.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.