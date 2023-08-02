Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $493,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

