Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $507.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,063. The company has a market cap of $472.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

