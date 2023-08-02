Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.03 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.50. 3,405,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,280. The company has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

