Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $292,647,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

PG traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.69. 2,414,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,492,725. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

