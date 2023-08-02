Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires New Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of JBSS stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.75. 19,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.54 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.51%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

