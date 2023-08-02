Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.2% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 262,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,985,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Union Pacific by 41.7% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.4% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 87.3% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.50. 1,147,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

