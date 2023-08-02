Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.32. The stock had a trading volume of 360,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,201. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.