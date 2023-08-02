Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 10,390 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.9% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.0 %

UPS traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

