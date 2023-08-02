Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 18,615 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.16% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth $2,918,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.77. 22,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.29.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.54 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.51%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

