AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of up mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. AMETEK also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.18-$6.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.57.

Get AMETEK alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,548. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.