AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.73. 295,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.