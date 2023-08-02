AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.
AME stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.73. 295,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.57.
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.
