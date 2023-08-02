American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 218.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:AIG traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 987,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock worth $1,394,947,575. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

