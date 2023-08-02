American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

American International Group stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

