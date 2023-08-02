American Financial Group Inc. Has $39.28 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

American Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 12.2% of American Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Nexstar Media Group worth $39,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112,910 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $180.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day moving average is $174.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

