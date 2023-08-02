American Financial Group Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kinetik by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,440,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,428,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 416,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,234,000.

KNTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of Kinetik stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.64. 68,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,249. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.43). Kinetik had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $281.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 232.56%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

