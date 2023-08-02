American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

