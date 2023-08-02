American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 744,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $67,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

