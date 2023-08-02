American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.50. 3,130,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

