Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.
Ameresco Trading Down 2.6 %
Ameresco stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. 98,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,030. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ameresco
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
