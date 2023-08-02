Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Ameresco Trading Down 2.6 %

Ameresco stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. 98,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,030. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameresco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $714,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Ameresco by 122.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ameresco by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

