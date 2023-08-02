Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.54.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameresco by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 58.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

