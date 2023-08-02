Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Ameresco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,944. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

