AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.39. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $154.04 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.49 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIT. TheStreet raised AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

