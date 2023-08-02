AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from AMCIL’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In other AMCIL news, insider Roger Brown purchased 360,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$368,116.45 ($247,058.02). 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

