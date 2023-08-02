Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Raised to $21.50

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

AMAL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. 73,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,987. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $594.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Maryann Bruce bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,832.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 97.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

