Alterity Financial Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alterity Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.7% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.15. 3,751,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,268. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

