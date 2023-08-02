Alterity Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alterity Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.7% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $216,769,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,063,493 shares of company stock worth $226,781,284 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded down $5.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.96. 2,400,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,680. The company has a market cap of $213.27 billion, a PE ratio of 583.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.90. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

