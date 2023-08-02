Alterity Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,105 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alterity Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded down $4.43 on Wednesday, hitting $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,993. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.