Alterity Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.