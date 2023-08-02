Alterity Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,581,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.63. 2,122,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

